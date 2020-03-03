KISD students participate in basic training

FORT HOOD, Texas – This field trip isn’t for the faint of heart.

Killeen students were pushed to the limit on Tuesday as Fort Hood hosted a U.S. Army Basic Training Experience. The students put themselves in the Army’s shoes for a few hours.

“This is a program that has just really grown. It resonates not only from a physical fitness standpoint, but it really teaches our students what it is and gives them a good sense of discipline. I think its a really good experience for all of our students,” says Dr. John Craft, Killeen ISD Superintendent.

The students received a drill sergeant experience, took the new Army Combat Fitness Test, and tackled Army obstacle course team building exercises.

“They enjoy the yelling, for some reason. I don’t know why. They enjoy the obstacle course and the team-building. It’s not just with their school, but with all other schools,” says Latoya Greene, Sergeant First Class.

Fort Hood has hosted this event for four years now, and it has grown tremendously.

“Just to see it at the level and the magnitude of where we are now. With so many people. Right now, we’re looking at over 3,000. I’m very humbled by the experience and thankful,” says Leroy Betts III, Sergeant First Class.

This may not just be a Fort Hood event for long – this program is in the process of being implemented across the country.

One thing is for sure – this is one experience that will stick with the students forever.

“At first it was pretty scary. It’s something we’re not used too. I always have respect for the military, but this just adds on to it,” says Traelen Williams, KISD student.