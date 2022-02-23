KILLEEN, Texas – Due to the anticipation of potential freezing rain moving into Central Texas overnight, Killeen ISD will delay the start of all schools and operations by 2 hours, Thursday, February 24, 2022.

All extracurricular activities scheduled in the morning will be rescheduled.

At this time, all KISD campuses will open 2 hours later than normal only on Thursday. School buses will pick up students 2 hours later to correlate with the delayed start of school.



All of the KISD staff will report to work 2 hours later than their regularly scheduled report time.



Announcements regarding extended closures could be announced Thursday morning as a result of the evolving weather situation.

Updates will be communicated through KISD automated messaging system, their district website, social media platforms, and on FOX 44 News.

Source: Killeen Independent School District