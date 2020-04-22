KISD-TV adds Spanish Bilingual Lessons for Elementary Students

KILLEEN, Texas – KISD-TV will be offering students the chance to become bilingual.

The Killeen Independent School District is expanding the resources offered to elementary students with the addition of bilingual lessons on the Continued Learning Center on KISD-TV Spectrum Channel 17 or online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.

Families can tune in on Wednesday’s, April 22nd, at 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade lessons in Spanish.

Bilingual teachers have prepared half-hour literacy and math lessons for each grade level that will serve as a resource to mailed packets and the online Continued Learning Center.

Lessons will also available on the KISD website, www.killeenisd.org/kisdtvclcvideo.

Source: Killeen Independent School District