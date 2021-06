KILLEEN, Texas – It’s a good thing cats have nine lives, because one feline needed one on Thursday.

Members of the Killeen Fire Department’s Central Station Rescue 2 and Medic 2 came to a kitten’s rescue. A car was stopped at the corner of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 28th Street, when the kitten climbed in the wheel. The firefighters were quick to the scene.





(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

The tire had to be removed to get to the hiding kitten, and he was saved a little dirty, but unharmed.

Source: City of Killeen