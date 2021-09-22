Knauf Insulation, Inc. announces construction of production facility in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas – The Knauf Group, based out of Iphofen, Germany, has announced the expansion of Knauf Insulation North America with a 600,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility to be constructed at the Industrial Park in McGregor, Texas.

Knauf Insulation is a leading global manufacturer of fiberglass insulation – which delivers thermal and acoustical solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and OEM applications.

In cooperation with the City of McGregor, McGregor Economic Development Corporation, Greater Waco

Chamber of Commerce, McGregor Independent School District as well as partners and community members

across McLennan County, this facility will directly employ 166 Knauf Associates who will be hired locally.

Additionally, construction of this facility will create numerous jobs in the skilled trades, as well as opportunities for local businesses and service providers.

While currently finalizing permits with the State of Texas and the City of McGregor, Knauf intends to break

ground by the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information on Knauf Insulation and/or this project, you can visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com/mcgregor.

Source: Knauf Insulation