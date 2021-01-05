Know what to expect this tax season

WACO, Texas – As unemployment rose this previous year, some people might have questions on how to file their taxes.

“If you received an economic impact payment, those are not going to be considered taxable – but the unemployment benefits will. People will have to report that on their 1040, on their regular return, when they file. And then they’re also going to have to account for any withholdings they may have had or not had throughout the year as part of their unemployment,” says Certified Public Accountant Josh Dixon.

Receiving assistance from the CARES Act will affect how much you owe in taxes for the 2020 tax year.

“If you were receiving the max amount of unemployment, you may have also been receiving the additional pandemic unemployment compensation, the additional $600 per week, along with your unemployment. And that’s going to be taxable, as well,” says Dixon.

The IRS will now let you track your stimulus payment online using the Get My Payment application.

“If you try to file for your stimulus payment, and for some reason you didn’t receive it, then when you file for your taxes coming up this spring, when you file your return, there will be a credit on the return. And you’ll get the benefit of that credit instead of receiving it early, because basically the stimulus payment were a credit on your return, but you were able to receive it early,” says Dixon.

Those who didn’t qualify for a stimulus check based on their 2019 or 2018 adjusted income still may receive the credit when they file this spring.

“Anybody who was eligible to receive the stimulus payments, but didn’t get it in their pocket or bank account right away, they didn’t get a check or they didn’t get a direct deposit, they can still get the benefit of it as a credit on their tax returns – which a credit is a dollar for dollar reduction of your taxes,” says Dixon.