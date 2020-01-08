KPD arrest suspect in deadly shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers arrested 24-year-old Isaac Terrell Boston in connection with the death of a man found shot on College Street in Killeen.

On December 30th, Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of College Street at 7:34 a.m., in reference to a 911 call about a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Steven Guiles, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

On Tuesday, January 7th, officers arrested Boston with the help of the U.S. Marshals — Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Boston is in the Bell County Jail on a murder charge. His bail is set at $1 million.