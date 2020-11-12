KPD Asking the Community for Help in 2017 murder

Killeen, TX- Killeen Police are asking for help from the community in solving a 3 year old homicide.

On Friday, August 25, 2017, at approximately 3:10 a.m., Glenroy J. Smith Jr. was inside his residence sleeping when unknown individuals fired shots at the residence located on Allegany Drive, striking him. Glenroy later died from his injuries.

Detectives say that If you have any information about the murder of Glenroy J. Smith Jr., you can submit your anonymous tip by calling (254) 526-TIPS (8477) or at www.p3tips.com.