KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is clarifying a news article posted by the Killeen Daily Herald on Friday.

The department says the article was about a committee wanting to decriminalize marijuana in the City of Killeen.

The department says “The news article stated that Ms. Shirley Fleming, one of the committee organizers, invited Police Chief Charles Kimble to attend this meeting, however, it did not state that Chief Kimble declined the invitation. In fact, he declined the invitation on several occasions. No member of the Killeen Police Department will be in attendance.”

In response to the article, the department says “We want the community to know that department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 – Possession of Marijuana, which is the Texas State Law.”

FOX 44 News has reached out to Fleming for comment, but has not heard back.