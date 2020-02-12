KPD Cracks Down on Those Who Fail To Stop for School Buses

KILLEEN, Texas. On Wednesday, Killeen Police will take a new direction, cracking down on drivers who fail to stop for school buses.

“I just started getting complaints, people were calling and making complaints to us all the time,” says Lieutenant Robert Rush.

To tackle this, the Department is placing an officer on specific school buses to catch offenders. However, this is not the first time they’ve done this. Rush says, the problem is that its difficult to catch offenders.

“The key reason is even though we have the vehicle information or location of the problem.
We don’t always get to charge the operator of the vehicle,” says Rush.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, violators can lead up to a $1,000 fine.

Officers will ride the buses from 6- 9 A.M. After that, they will frequently monitor areas that have a lot of violators.

