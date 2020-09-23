KPD Investigating Attempted ATM Theft

Killeen, TX – Killeen PD is looking for two suspects in relation to an attempted ATM theft.

On Monday at around 4:03AM, the Killeen Police received a call about an ATM being broken into in the 3200 block of E. Central Texas Express Way. Killeen Police Officers responded to the area and learned two males attempted to break into the ATM with hammers and crow bars. The suspects also hooked a chain to the ATM in an attempt to take the property. Around the same timeframe, a person in the 3800 block of Sunflower Drive reported their 2002 Ford F250 was stolen out of their driveway. The stolen vehicle was confirmed to have been used to try and steal the ATM and was abandoned nearby.

The suspects are believed to be men. One was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with white stitching, light-colored pants and gloves. The second suspect is wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt with light-colored pants.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this stolen vehicle/ATM Theft, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).