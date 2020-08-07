KPD is searching for two suspected mail thieves

Detectives with Killeen’s Criminal Investigation Division are searching for two people connected to several cases of mail theft.

48-year-old Glenda Guidry and 50-year-old Joseph Barnett are both from Killeen.

Police say Guidry is suspected of stealing mail from mailboxes and using the stolen checks or credit/debit cards she finds.

Officers say Barnett is a known associate of Guidry and cashed one of the stolen checks. He was last seen driving a black 2017 Honda Accord in Killeen.

If you know where either of them are, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You could earn a reward of up to $1,000.