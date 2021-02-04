KPD looking for Hit and Run Suspect.

Killeen , Tx- Killeen Police are looking for the driver in a hit and run that sent a 12 year old to the hospital.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit have located the vehicle, a black Dodge Challenger Hellcat, involved in this hit and run crash.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim was riding his bicycle when the crash occurred. The victim has since been released from the hospital with scrapes and bruises from the crash.

On January 26th, at approximately 3:38p.m, officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a crash involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian, at the intersection of Chantz Drive and Aspen Drive.

The pedestrian, a 12-year-old juvenile, was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk on Aspen Drive, when a black Dodge Challenger traveling westbound on Aspen approached the intersection and failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him. The vehicle fled the scene failing to provide information.

This incident is still under investigation