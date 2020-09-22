Killeen PD officers searching for murder suspect

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police officers are searching for a 48-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a woman Saturday night.

Investigators say 43-year-old Emma Jones died Monday, Sept. 21st after being shot in a home on Lewis Street.

They say during their investigation, they determined Chance Anthony Harrison shot Jones during a domestic disturbance.

If you know where Harrison is, please call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477). You can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn up to $1,000 in cash.

