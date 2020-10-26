KPD releases the names of three people found shot to death

The Killeen Police Department has identified the three people found dead in a home on Blair Street Saturday, October 24th.

The victims names are 29-year-old Rodell Emmanuel Wallace, 30-year-old Robin Renee Moses, and 26-year-old Malcolm Jamal Laborn.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Blair Street in reference to a cardiac call, Saturday.

When officers got to the scene they were told by a witness that they were at the residence to check on the welfare of one of the residents.

That is when the witness looked through a window of the residence and noticed a person laying on the floor.

Officers entered the residence and checked the perimeter of the home. That’s when they found Wallace, Moses, and Laborn from what appears to be gunshot wounds.

Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arrived on scene and pronounced the victims deceased. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.