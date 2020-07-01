KPD: Suspect in a Ft. Hood criminal investigation committed suicide early Wednesday morning

Killeen Police say a criminal suspect committed suicide as investigators approached him early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, Killeen officers and U.S. Marshals were assisting the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division with a case when they found the suspect on the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.

Officers say as they approached the suspect around 1:29 a.m., the suspect showed he had a gun and then shot himself. He died from the wound.

There is no word at this time about why officers and Fort Hood investigators were searching for this person.

FOX44 News will update this story as more information becomes available.