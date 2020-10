Killeen Police and KISD say a missing 13-year-old girl has been found safe.

Killeen Police first announced Mariaila Wilson was missing around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

She disappeared while walking her small Yorkie dog in the 800 block of Attas Street.

KISD Police helped in the search for Mariaila.

At this time, we do not know where Mariaila was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

KISD says Mariaila is a virtual learner from Rancier Middle School.