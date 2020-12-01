L-3 Waco awarded $667 million contract

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems of Waco with facilities at the TSTC airport has been awarded an estimated $667,877,734 contract for maintenance of C-130 aircraft.

The contract describes the work as including unscheduled depot-level maintenance for C-130 H aircraft and programmed maintenance for all C-130 types, including painting for the C-130J.

Work will be performed at the facility in Waco.

The C-130 is a four engine turbo prop aircraft with many versions in use, ranging from cargo carriers, troop carriers, and even gunships and can often operate from unimproved airstrips.

The announcement was made by the Department of Defense.