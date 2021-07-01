L-3 Waco gets $17 million add to military electronics contract

A subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies, Inc located at the TSTC airport has received a $17 million addition to a co-contract for doing work on an iconic military aircraft.

The work is a modernization of the electronics on the legendary C-130H aircraft.

The additional work is for the installation of new software-defined radios into the planes with the work to be completed by February 28, 2023.

The total cumulative face value of the entire contract is $159,331,183, with all of this new work to be done at the Waco facility.