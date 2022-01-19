WACO, Texas – Employees at one of Waco’s largest employers will have plenty of work for a while – with the awarding of a $24 million contract to perform maintenance, upgrades and modifications to military aircraft.

The Department of Defense has announced the work to be done on foreign C-130H aircraft under the C-130 Foreign Military Sales Directorate.

Work will be performed in Waco at the company’s facility at TSTC Airport, and is expected to be completed by January 31, 2027.

This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military sales.

The C-130H is one of several variants on the legacy C-130 airframe, which has been in service for over 60 years. The four-engine turbo prop driven aircraft can operate off unimproved fields, including dirt airstrips.

The C-0130 aircraft, known as the Hercules, is used for everything from weather reconnaissance to gun ship and air assault, even aerial firefighting, as well as a military transport.