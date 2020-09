HEWITT, Texas – First responders and police officers in Hewitt were surprised Friday morning by a stream of cars going by.

Drivers were honking and waving, while cars were decorated and bearing signs saying “Thank you.”

L3 members and their families drove by the Hewitt Police Department honking horns and thanking them for their service. Many children were riding along.

The group of employees planned the event to honor police and first responders.

Source: Hewitt Police Department