L3 Harris gets contract to refurbish Marine Corps aircraft

Work to refurbish four Marine Corps specialized aircraft will be done at the L3 Harris facility at TSTC Airport in Waco.

What is being called ” depot-level” maintenance will the done on the KC-130 aircraft and will include repainting, inspection, repairs, operational checks and functional flight tests for what was described as ” improved aircraft readiness.”

“Our team has extensive C-130 missionization, modernization and MRO experience, facility capacity and dedicated resources to rapidly induct, support and return the aircraft back to service,” said Jon Piatt, Vice President and General Manager, Integrated Aerospace Systems, L3Harris.

“We are pleased the U.S. Navy selected us to apply our proven and trusted expertise to augment mission readiness for these critical U.S. Navy and Marine Corps C-130 aircraft.”

This is the company’s first task order awarded under the U.S. Navy’s contracted maintenance, aircrew and related services program that allows companies to go afer work for heavy depot maintenance and related support services.

No information was available on how this would affect workforce numbers at the local facility.