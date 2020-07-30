L3 Harris gets more work on airborne command post planes

The Department of Defense has announced a $20.1 million addition to a contract to upgrade systems on E-6B Mercury command post aircraft with the work to be done at the L3Harris facility at TSTC Airport in Waco.

Spokesman Lance Martin says this is additional work from a previously awarded contract and will be performed with existing employees, but it means keeping them working longer.

The DOD announcement said the modification of the planes will include the installation of auxiliary power units and other high tech electronic upgrades.

The E6B Mercury is the latest generation version of the flying command posts designed to provide control of the nation’s defenses in the event ground based control is disabled for some reason.

The planes are based on the design of the famed Boeing 707 aircraft with extensive upgrades and modifications.

The mission of the planes has them sometimes referred to as the TACAMO planes, for ” Take Charge and Move Out.”