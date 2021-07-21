La Vega ISD provides free meals to kids

BELLMEAD, Texas – The La Vega Independent School District is pairing up with Baylor University and the Texas Hunger Initiative in offering free meals to kids 18 and under.

The district hosted an event Wednesday and gave away free breakfast and lunch meals, along with fun activites and free swag.

The food is being provided by the USDA Summer Feeding Program through the National School Lunch Program.

“Our students here at La Vega, obviously they get fed during the year, and they have multiple accesses to breakfast, lunch and dinner. During the summer, it’s a different story. There may not be food at home. There’s a lot of food insecurity out there. And there is definately a need in all of the Waco area. It is a breakfast and lunch we hand out, and it just makes a big difference for these families,” says La Vega ISD Food Service Director Dave Field.

The free meals are being offered every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until August 4. They can be picked up at Brame Park in Bellmead and its curbside locations at La Vega High School and La Vega Intermediate School.