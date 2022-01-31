La Vega ISD expressed condolences over the death of a high school student killed in a double shooting in Waco Sunday evening.

17-year-old Calveon Nichols was one of two people who died in the shootings. The other was 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Waco.

La Vega High School Principal Sandra Gibson sent a letter informing parents of Calveon’s death.

Principal Gibson encouraged parents to talk with their children about how they are feeling, because each person deals with grief in a different way.

Crisis counselors were on campus Monday to provide support for students and will remain on campus as long as necessary.

The school also advised parents to contact a school counselor, administrator, or therapist if their children exhibit any of the following changes:

• Restlessness, nervous behavior

• Trouble concentrating (for many days/weeks after the incident)

• Difficulty sleeping, frequent nightmares (for extended periods after the incident)

• Fear of being alone

• Repeatedly asking questions

• Concentrating/re-living previous losses and/or tragic events

• Change in eating or sleeping habits

• Loss of interest in activities that he or she previously found pleasure in doing

• Significant changes in grades

Principal Gibson asked that parents call (254) 299-6820 if changes in their children’s behavior or personality concern them.