La Vega ISD expressed condolences over the death of a high school student killed in a double shooting in Waco Sunday evening.
17-year-old Calveon Nichols was one of two people who died in the shootings. The other was 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Waco.
La Vega High School Principal Sandra Gibson sent a letter informing parents of Calveon’s death.
Principal Gibson encouraged parents to talk with their children about how they are feeling, because each person deals with grief in a different way.
Crisis counselors were on campus Monday to provide support for students and will remain on campus as long as necessary.
The school also advised parents to contact a school counselor, administrator, or therapist if their children exhibit any of the following changes:
• Restlessness, nervous behavior
• Trouble concentrating (for many days/weeks after the incident)
• Difficulty sleeping, frequent nightmares (for extended periods after the incident)
• Fear of being alone
• Repeatedly asking questions
• Concentrating/re-living previous losses and/or tragic events
• Change in eating or sleeping habits
• Loss of interest in activities that he or she previously found pleasure in doing
• Significant changes in grades
Principal Gibson asked that parents call (254) 299-6820 if changes in their children’s behavior or personality concern them.