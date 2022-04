LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (Fox 44) — The Lacy Lakeview Fire Department is hosting its first farmers market next month and is asking for your help.



They need about 10 more farmers market vendors and food truck vendors.

You can sign up to be a vendor here.

They are also looking for silent auction donations, cash prizes, or additional financial assistance.

The farmers market will be from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on May 14 at Veterans Park in Lacy Lakeview.