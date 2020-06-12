Lacy Lakeview dumpster puppy finds loving home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lacy. (Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview PD)

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – A puppy was found in the dumpster of a Lacy Lakeview business this week.

Residents came together to donate money for Lacy’s vet bill. She is now doing very well in her adopted “furr-ever home.”

(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview PD)

Lacy was recovered by Lacy Lakeview Police when they got a call about a suspected animal cruelty case. A city employee took her to the vet and adopted her.

Now, police need your help to identify those involved in leaving the pup in a dumpster. A business released surveillance footage showing the perpetrator was in a ’90’s model Ford F-250 with toilets in the bed.

(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview PD)

If you have any information about the pickup truck, you can contact Lacy Lakeview Police at 254-799-2479.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44