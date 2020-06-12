Lacy Lakeview dumpster puppy finds loving home

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – A puppy was found in the dumpster of a Lacy Lakeview business this week.

Residents came together to donate money for Lacy’s vet bill. She is now doing very well in her adopted “furr-ever home.”



(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview PD)

Lacy was recovered by Lacy Lakeview Police when they got a call about a suspected animal cruelty case. A city employee took her to the vet and adopted her.

Now, police need your help to identify those involved in leaving the pup in a dumpster. A business released surveillance footage showing the perpetrator was in a ’90’s model Ford F-250 with toilets in the bed.



(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview PD)

If you have any information about the pickup truck, you can contact Lacy Lakeview Police at 254-799-2479.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department