Lacy Lakeview fire volunteers receive grant toward new brush truck

The Lacy Lakeview fire Department has accepted a $43,400 cost share grant to help purchase a chassis that the department will transform into a new brush truck, replacing a 17-year-old unit.

The grant came through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program run by the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“When complete this chassis will be a first out truck,” said Lacy Lakeview FD Chief Patty Faulkner.

“We will be installing a slip-on unit with a 300-gallon water tank and it will have foam capability, making it useful as a dual function apparatus.”

The department will be adding lighting, winches and wildland tools to complete the job.

“This truck will give the department a very dependable apparatus for quick response and will be a great benefit to the community by increasing the department’s firefighting capabilities,” said Texas A&M Forest Regional Fire Coordinator Matthew Schlaefer.

“We appreciate our community’s participation in our fundraisers,” said Faulkner. “Because of their support our department has the ability to advance in training and purchase tools that will allow greater effectiveness and safety during emergency response,” said Faulkner.