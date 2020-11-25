Lacy Lakeview hit and run victim identified

The Department of Public safety says the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle that did not stop Sunday as been identified as 32-year-old Michael Lasly of Pearland, Texas.

Lasly was struck by an unknown vehicle on the IH-35 southbound service road south of Crest Drive Sunday about 9:00 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard says investigating troopers are looking for any information regarding the crash and asks that anyone who might have seen anything or knows anything contact Texas DPS Communications in Waco at 254-759-7131.