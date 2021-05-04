Lacy Lakeview man charged with beating up his girlfriend, knocking her unconscious

A 46-year-old Lacy Lakeview man who police say was upset because a cell phone was not charged, has been arrested for knocking his girlfriend unconscious during an argument about it.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the victim was attacked at an apartment in the 1700 block of East Crest, and when she recovered fled to a convenience store next door to call police.

Officers were called at 10:24 p.m. Monday and met with the victim.

Their report indicated she had numerous bruises and abrasions on her body.

She told officers that during the argument over the phone that needed charging she was punched and pushed, falling over backwards and losing consciousness.

Officers went to the apartment and found Joseph Bradley Starling and took him into custody on charges of assault family or household member.

Jail records indicated the charge was enhanced as the result of a previous conviction for the same.

Bond had not been set as of midday Tuesday.