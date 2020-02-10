Lacy Lakeview man faces kidnapping and weapons charges

A 43-year-old Lacy Lakeview man is facing a litany of charges following and incident in which a woman was held against her will for eight hours and assaulted in an ordeal that ended with her escape early Monday morning.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said his officers were called to a convenience store at Craven Street and I-35 about 2:00 a.m. Monday where the victim had fled and made the call for help.

She told officers she had been held at a trailer park in the 1000 bock of East Crest Drive by a man who hit her, choked her and held a pistol to her head.

Police went to the location and found Darus Lomunt Oates and also recovered a 9 millimeter handgun.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping and terrorizing his victim, with assault by impeding breath by strangulation and aggravated assault of a date or family member with a weapon.

When police determined that he had a previous felony conviction, he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

It was also found that he was named in a warrant out of a McLennan County court for failure to appear on a charge he had not been paying required child support.