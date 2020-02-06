Lacy Lakeview man held on kidnapping charges

Lacy Lakeview police have arrested a man accused of holding his girlfriend against her will, beating her and choking her until she passed out.

Erick Navarro was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday charged with kidnapping and assault impeding breath, both of which are felony charges.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said the incident occurred Monday night about 11:00 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of South Walnut.

Chief Truehitt said the girlfriend had been at the home with Navarro and other members of his family with the victim and others saying he had been drinking.

Navarro’s sister was going to take the victim to her home when Navarro is reported to have become angry and broke her phone.

He is then accused of striking her, then choking her until she passed out.

When she came to, she was assaulted again.

The police report indicates that about three hours later, Navarro either passed out or went to sleep and she was able to leave the house, then reported the incident to police.

Following their investigation officers obtained an arrest warrant and picked Navarro up on Wednesday.