A man wanted for violent offenses in multiple area cities has been arrested after assaulting a Lacy Lakeview police officer who was answering a trespassing call.

Devin Michael Ferrill was booked into the McLennan County Jail on new charges of assault on a public servant and resisting arrest following the incident on Monday.

Police Chief Jeron Barnett said the officer had responded to a call from an apartment manager about a man hanging around the laundry room of the complex.

The officer contacted the man, later identified as Ferrill, and attempted to give him a trespass warning to leave the property – at which time Chief Barnett said the man became aggressive toward the officer, then ran into the street into the path of a truck.

The officer grabbed the man to keep him from being hit by the vehicle, and the chief said the man became combative and struck the officer in the face.

After the man was subdued and identified, it was found that he had numerous warrants for his arrest – including one for violation of parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Other outstanding warrants included charges of evading arrest, making a false statement and aggravated sexual assault from Waco – and three separate counts of of aggravated assault, one charge of criminal mischief, one charge of terroristic threat and one charge of harassment – all out of Beverly Hills.

Ferrill remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday morning.