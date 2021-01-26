Lacy Lakeview officers, dispatcher awarded for saving young man who threatened suicide on social media

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Members of the Lacy Lakeview Police Department are being awarded for their life-saving efforts.

On November 3rd, the department received information about a young man threatening to kill himself with a pistol pointing to his head while he was on Facebook Live.

The department said on social media Tuesday night that due to the exceptional team work and dedication of Dispatcher SueMarie Oliver, Officer Jonathan Newman, Officer Thomas Beasley, Detective Kevin Carter, Corporal Scott Dent and Sergeant Jason Higgins – they found the young man and were able to talk him into letting them get him the mental help he needed.

The department says it was honored to recognize these officers and dispatcher with Life Saving Awards.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department