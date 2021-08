LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Lacy Lakeview Police need your help to find a missing woman.

35-year-old Heather Renea Paulson was last seen on July 29. She is believed to be in a silver 2013 Nissan Rogue with the Texas license plate JCF5901. and in the company of 35-year-old Eliott Tyrone Salter.

(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview PD)

If you have any helpful information, you can contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department