Lacy Lakeview PD: THC products are disguised as name-brand candies

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Lacy Lakeview PD have responded to several recent calls where children have ingested edible candy (gummies and crawlers) laced with an extremely high content of THC.

Police Chief John Truehitt says detectives are investigating where the candy is coming from. While he could not talk specifics, he does believe they are coming from states where these candies are legal.

The department says the safety of the community’s children is its highest priority, and it’s aggressively investigating to identify the source of these drugs. These drug-laced candies may be legal in other states – but not in Texas.





(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview PD)

The candies are often packaged to look like familiar and legal, name-brand candy. Parents are urged to talk with their children about these, and to warn them about taking anything from unknown sources.

You can call the department at (254) 799-2479 if you have any questions, and if you have any information about the distribution of drugs.

Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department