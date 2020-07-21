Lacy Lakeview police encourage suspect to pick up his property after fleeing scene

LACEY LAKEVIEW, Texas- A suspicious person call lead to property being left behind after police confronted a suspect.

Police received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a suspicious person looking into to cars in the neighborhood.

The first officer on the scene saw a young man sit up in the rear seat of a vehicle behind the unoccupied driver position, but there was nobody else in the car or in the area.

The young man said he did not have any identification but gave officers his name and date of birth.

Once the young man was asked to exit the vehicle and answer some questions he fled on foot.

Weapons, ammunition, 6 cell phones, and along with the young mans drivers license were all found in the car.

The young man already had 4 outstanding warrants for his arrest when the incident began.

Officer Hawkins says if the young man would like his property back, please call to discuss a few things.