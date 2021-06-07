Lacy Lakeview police seize THC-laced snacks, cash and make arrest

Lacy Lakeview police officers responding to a disturbance call Sunday night ended up with much more – and the arrest of a man at the scene.

Police Chief John Truehitt says officers had gone to an apartment in the 100 block of Purvis Street about 10:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a man in a car out front.

Chief Truehitt said as the officers approached the car, they were met with an overwhelming odor of marijuana.

In a search of the vehicle, they recovered $4,000 in cash and a large quantity of various candies and other snacks bearing regular commercial names, but with the addition of a small notice that they contained THC.

In addition to the edible materials, they also recovered a quantity of similar products that could be “vaped”.

No weapons were found during their search.

Joseph Gamiz was arrested, who officers said lived in the apartment complex. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana and possession of a false drug test device.

Chief Truehitt said that the appearance of THC-laced candies and snacks was becoming more prevalent – noting that they are legal in some states, but not in Texas.

He said the manufacturers do not ship them into states where they are not legal but the problem is that individuals will buy them where they are legal, then transship them to people in Texas who them resell the items, sometimes to minors.