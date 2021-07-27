Lacy Lakeview water customers put under boil order

Due to a water main break the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Lacy Lakeview public water system to notify all customers to boil their water before using it for washing hands or face, brushing teeth, or drinking.

The notice stated that the water should be brought to a rolling boil before use.

The City of lacy Lakeviw will be conducting flushing in the affected area and submitting water for testing.

Once it has been determined that the water is clear of any pollutants, citizens will be notified when normal use may resume.

The area affected is from East Craven south to Meyers Lane and from Crescent Street west to the New Dallas Highway.