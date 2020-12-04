Lake Air Montessori Magnet School to close beginning next Monday

WACO, Texas – Stephanie Tankersley, principal of Lake Air Montessori Magnet School, sent the following message to Lake Air families and employees on Friday:

“Next week (Dec. 7-11), all Lake Air students will be learning remotely. We plan to reopen for in-person instruction on Dec. 14.

“We started this week with only two employees out. Over the course of the week, we have had four people at our campus report testing positive for COVID-19. In addition to the employees and students identified as close contacts in those cases, a number of other employees have learned that they were in close contact with someone outside of work who had the virus.

“At this time, we are expecting at least 35 employees to be out on Monday – the vast majority are quarantining following possible exposure to the virus. Given the difficulty of appropriately supervising students with so many employees out and limited substitutes, we made the decision to transition to fully remote instruction.

“All of our in-person students have an iPad or a laptop that they will take home with them today. Any students without internet access at home are also able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with your student’s device or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Thank you for helping us make this third transition to remote learning as smooth as possible for our students. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”

Source: Waco Independent School District