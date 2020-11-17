Lake Air Montessori Magnet School to close beginning Wednesday

WACO, Texas – Waco’s Lake Air Montessori Magnet School will be switching to remote learning.

Principal Stephanie Tankersley sent the following message to families and employees Tuesday evening:

“Starting tomorrow (Wednesday, Nov. 18), all of our students will be learning remotely. Lake Air Montessori will be closed for in-person instruction through Thanksgiving Break. We plan to reopen for in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

“Today, we learned that two more people, who have been on campus at Lake Air, tested positive for COVID-19. We are in the process of notifying families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with one or both people, and those students and employees will be instructed to stay home for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive.

“Once again, we have more than 20 employees and nearly 100 in-person students who are in quarantine following close contact with someone who tested positive or have tested positive themselves. While most of our teachers who are out are able to teach remotely, the total number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space.

“All of our in-person students have an iPad or a laptop that they will take home with them today. Any students without internet access at home are also able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with your student’s device or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Thank you for helping us make this second transition to remote learning as smooth as possible for our students. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”

Source: Waco Independent School District