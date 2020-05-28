Lake Belton Middle School hosts ‘Farewell Parade’

BELTON, Texas – Lake Belton Middle School said goodbye to their teachers and students Thursday afternoon.

Students came back to say farewell to their teachers and staff for the summer.

The Farewell Parade also served as an opportunity for students to retrieve belongings in lockers held captive since Spring Break by COVID-19.

Principal Kris Hobson says he’s very proud of his students adapting to such unusual circumstances.

“We’ve been super proud of the way that they have responded during this extended learning time during the spring, and they can rest assured that there will be a tremendous amount of planning that will go into making sure that we can go back to as close to normal as possible,” says Lake Belton Middle School Principal Kris Hobson.

No plans have been made yet for when or how schools statewide will reopen.