Central Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texas area lake levels continue to drop as drought conditions continue amid no immediate forecasts of measurable rain.

None of the immediate area lakes have recovered from the low levels experienced last summer. Low levels have triggered water restrictions of varying levels, with Lampasas going to Stage 4 water conservation rules.

As of midday Thursday, official levels reported to area lakes showed the following measurements compared with what are considered normal lake levels:

Lake Whitney – down 7.1 feet

Lake Waco – down 9.7 feet

Lake Belton – down 16.3 feet

Stillhouse Hollow – down 16.9 feet

Many boat ramps are out of the water completely, and some swimming areas are also low with shorelines shrunken back from picnic areas. Caution has been advised for recreational lake users regarding submerged obstacles that will be much closer to the surface than usual.