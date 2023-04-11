Waco, TX (FOX 44) — So far this spring season we’ve received a fair amount of rainfall.

We hope to continue to see more rainfall and wanted to know where we’ll be with water restrictions as we approach the summer.

Waco city staff say the recent rainfall we’ve been receiving is making an immediate impact on the ground keeping grass watered and plants growing.

However, they say the rainfall isn’t enough to change Lake Waco.

“For us to really change the lake level and kind of our drought conditions, we’re looking for just major rainfall, like a major rain event, some flooding, said City of Waco water utility department senior communications specialist Jessica Emmett Sellers.

Sellers says the rain we’re receiving is going into the dry ground, not running off into the Bosque River Watershed.

“When rain falls in the watershed north and west of us, if they get enough rain to get that runoff into the river it ends up in our lake,” said Sellers.

Waco is still in stage two of its water restrictions.

Sellers says if the rainfall stays consistent Waco won’t have to enter level three.

“If we do hit that trigger level to move to stage three, which is 450 feet, that’s something that’s been outlined by city management and city council,” said Sellers.

Today’s data shows Lake Waco measures at 451 feet.

“If we enter level three water restrictions watering days will go down from two to one day a week.

FOX 44 meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick says from the beginning of 2023 to now we’ve had six and a half inches of rainfall.

The normal annual rainfall average for this time of year is eight and a half to nine inches.

“We actually transitioned out of our La Nina phase, and we’re in to a neutral phase, which is actually going to bring in a little bit more precipitation down to the Deep South and kind of like an average amount here across the southern plains,” said Fitzpatrick.

Sellers says they’ve noticed less water usage with the recent rain but encourages the community to still be mindful with sprinklers and gardening.