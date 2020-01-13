Lampasas authorities arrest four teens in connection to a September murder

LAMPASAS, Texas- Lampasas Sheriff’s Office reports arresting 4 suspects in connection to a September murder.

On September 16th 2019, the Lampasas county Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds at an address on Pecos Lane in Kemper, Texas.

The victim, 24-year-old Vance Henry Helzer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the victim was in a dispute over money and the four suspects drove to his home to confront him.

Helzer was immediately shot within seconds of the suspects arrival.

The four suspects fled the scene and conspired to conceal the crime that had been committed.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Matthew Isaiah Law, 19-year-old Markevious Rayshun Myers, 19-year-old Kashawn Anton-James Ratliff, and 18-year-old Javier Kristian Gutierrez in connection to the crime.