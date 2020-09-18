Lampasas Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center cancels 2020 Wine Celebration (Tour)

Local News
Posted:

(file photo)

LAMPASAS, Texas – The Lampasas Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center has decided to cancel this year’s 2020 Wine Celebration (Tour) scheduled for SaturdaySeptember 26.

The Chamber says in a press release that while this was not an easy decision, they feel it is in the best interest of the Chamber and the Lampasas community to cancel the event. Those who have registered will be contacted regarding refunds.

The Chamber hopes to re-group and plan for a successful Wine Tour in 2021.

The Chamber will post more information as it becomes available at www.lampasaschamber.org and on its Facebook page. For more information, you can email the Chamber at info@lampasaschamber.org.

Source: Lampasas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center

