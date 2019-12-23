Lampasas Company gets contract to build Ft Hood barracks buildings

The Department of Defense has announced that a Lampasas company has been awarded a nearly $62-million dollar contract to design and build four barracks on Fort Hood.

The announcement posted late Friday afternoon said the contract went to Guyco, Inc. of Lampasas after three bids were received.

Work will be performed at Fort Hood and would include company operations facilities.

The barracks will be for the 48th Chemical Brigade and the 21st Replacement Detachment.

The construction will begin in the spring when soldiers in barracks in the area have been moved to another space,

The estimated completion date for the work was set at March 18, 2022, with the total contract issued by the Army Corps of Engineers being $61,912,000.

Fort Hood officials says this means they now have 24 barracks under renovation.