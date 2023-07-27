KEMPNER / LAMPASAS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Stage 5 Emergency Water Conservation is in effect for the City of Lampasas after a water main in Kempner ruptures.

The Kempner Water Supply has been in contact with repair contractors who will be dispatched from the Dallas-Fort Worth area once the main is exposed. Water, under reduced pressure, is flowing into Lampasas.

Lampasas citizens are urged to turn off all outdoor irrigation until repairs are made and water storage tanks have recovered. Providing pressure is maintained, and boiling the water is not necessary.

The City of Lampasas says it has had to answer a number of questions. The City has spoken with Kempner Water staff, and their tentative timeline is to isolate the water main break on Thursday evening. This will disrupt the flow of water to Lampasas.

Excavation will continue, and the target for arrival of pipe contractors is on Friday. The City says it does have adequate storage for around 24 hours, depending on conservation.

Citizens can expect a disruption of water for a limited amount of time. Tubs and other water containers should be filled for flushing.

The City has been in communication with the County Emergency Management Coordinator for a possible portable water supply.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.