Lampasas, Tx (FOX44) – About 150 round bales of hay and 24 acres of a field were burned Tuesday in Lampasas County with firefighters remaining on the scene overnight.

The fire broke out about 1:00 p.m. as hay was being baled in the field between Lampasas and Adamsville on North US Highway 281.

A spokesman for the Lampasas Fire Department said firefighters were still on the scene until about 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the loss of hay, some farm equipment was also reported lost in the fire.

Firefighters from both the Lampasas city and the Lampasas Volunteer Fire Department were aided by others from Kempner, Adamsville and Lometa along with county employees in putting out the fire in extremely hot conditions.