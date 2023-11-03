KEMPNER/LAMPASAS, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Boil Water Notice in the City of Lampasas has been rescinded after a waterline break.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the City’s public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice on October 30 to inform customers, individuals and employees about this matter. The water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking or consumption purposes.

As of Friday morning, the City says the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with lab test results indicating the water no longer requires boiling prior to use, as of November 3.

The City also said it is reverting to Stage 4 Water Use Restrictions.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the City was pressurizing the water system while the Georgetown Tank filled with water. The system continued to equalize throughout Wednesday night. The City began taking water samples once its system was fully pressurized.

The Kempner Water Supply (KWSC) welders completed the water repair on Tuesday night. While its tanks were very low, the water made it to Lampasas.

If there are any residents without water, they can contact City Hall at (512) 556-6831. There is a water tanker with non-potable water available and located at 800 4th Street, behind the Lampasas County Annex Building.

This comes as a waterline break in Kempner has forced the water to be turned off there, and led to a boil water notice being issued for the City of Lampasas.

Lampasas was notified at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday by the Kempner Water Supply about the leak. The water line was shut down due to pressure. The shutdown means no water for people in Kempner.

The City said the repair is ongoing, but the loss of flow from Kempner requires citizens to boil water until further notice. Some areas of the City saw reduced water pressure, but this should only be temporary due to the Georgetown tank being activated.

Kempner Water Supply, which is not run by the city, said a replacement pipe was on the way, and crews were ready to put it in place as soon as possible. The company expected water service to return on Tuesday evening.

Lampasas told its citizens to boil their water prior to drinking or consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Citizens can also purchase bottled water or get water from some other suitable source.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, officials will notify customers.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact City Hall at (512) 556-8315 or (512) 556-6831.